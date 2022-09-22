ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why CohBar Shares Are Trading Higher

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 22, 2022 9:31 AM | 1 min read
Why CohBar Shares Are Trading Higher

CohBar Inc CWBR shares are trading higher by 6.25% to $0.15 after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split.

What Else?

CohBar says the reverse stock split will become effective at 12:01am ET on September 23rd and begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on September 23rd.

The company is implementing the reverse stock split to enable it to regain compliance with the Nasdaq $1.00 minimum bid price requirement.

See Also: This Chipmaker Stock Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Bitcoin, Ethereum, Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Ford And Starbucks

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CohBar has a 52-week high of $1.12 and a 52-week low of $0.14.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas