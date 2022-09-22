Why CohBar Shares Are Trading Higher

CohBar Inc CWBR shares are trading higher by 6.25% to $0.15 after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split.

What Else?

CohBar says the reverse stock split will become effective at 12:01am ET on September 23rd and begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on September 23rd.



The company is implementing the reverse stock split to enable it to regain compliance with the Nasdaq $1.00 minimum bid price requirement.

See Also: This Chipmaker Stock Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Bitcoin, Ethereum, Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Ford And Starbucks

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CohBar has a 52-week high of $1.12 and a 52-week low of $0.14.