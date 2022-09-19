Why Ocugen Shares Are Diving

Ocugen Inc OCGN shares are trading lower by 4.15% to $2.08 Monday morning. Shares of several vaccine companies at large are trading lower possibly after President Biden in a '60 Minutes' interview said the Covid pandemic is over.

What Else?

Per a Sunday report by CNN, President Biden said: “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. It’s – but the pandemic is over."

CNN added that the US government still designates Covid-19 a Public Health Emergency and the World Health Organization says it remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ocugen has a 52-week high of $17.65 and a 52-week low of $1.67.