Why Sharecare Stock Is Rising

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 19, 2022 10:48 AM | 1 min read
Sharecare Inc SHCR shares are trading higher by 8.08% to $1.80 Monday morning after the company received three-year Wellness and Health Promotion Accreditation by the National Committee for Quality Assurance for its lifestyle and disease management interventions.

What Else?

Sharecare says NCQA Wellness and Health Promotion Accreditation is a nationally recognized evaluation that purchasers and consumers can use to assess wellness and health promotion programs.

"This latest NCQA Accreditation is a reflection of our team's commitment to empower our clients, their members, and their loved ones to unlock the total value of their health benefits," said Michael Crupain, MD, MPH, senior vice president of clinical operations at Sharecare.

"We are proud to be recognized again by the industry's gold standard, and humbled to continue helping at-risk individuals improve their health outcomes through our proprietary RealAge assessment and evidence-based lifestyle and disease management coaching programs."

See Also: Why Purple Innovation Shares Are Skyrocketing 50% Higher Monday

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Sharecare has a 52-week high of $9.20 and a 52-week low of $1.38.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas