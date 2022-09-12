ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

FuboTV Shares Are Popping Off Monday: Here's Why

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 12, 2022 3:42 PM | 1 min read

FuboTV Inc FUBO shares are trading higher by 8.01% to $4.79 going into the close of Monday's trading session. Strength is possibly due to the start of the NFL season, as the company provides live-streaming software for sporting events, with options to bet alongside games in tandem.

What Else?

The company last week announced the launch of Fubo Sportsbook in New Jersey after successfully completing the soft play phase of the state's Division of Gaming Enforcement regulatory process.

The company says sports enthusiasts 21 years of age and older across the Garden State can place a variety of wagers on thousands of live and future professional and out-of-state collegiate sporting events using the Fubo Sportsbook app on iOS and Android or on the website.

See Also: Why Akari Therapeutics Shares Are Getting Obliterated

According to data from Benzinga Pro, FuboTV has a 52-week high of $35.10 and a 52-week low of $2.32.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas