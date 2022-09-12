FuboTV Inc FUBO shares are trading higher by 8.01% to $4.79 going into the close of Monday's trading session. Strength is possibly due to the start of the NFL season, as the company provides live-streaming software for sporting events, with options to bet alongside games in tandem.

What Else?

The company last week announced the launch of Fubo Sportsbook in New Jersey after successfully completing the soft play phase of the state's Division of Gaming Enforcement regulatory process.

The company says sports enthusiasts 21 years of age and older across the Garden State can place a variety of wagers on thousands of live and future professional and out-of-state collegiate sporting events using the Fubo Sportsbook app on iOS and Android or on the website.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, FuboTV has a 52-week high of $35.10 and a 52-week low of $2.32.