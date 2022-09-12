Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS shares are trading higher Monday after the company presented data showing Rubraca as a first-line maintenance treatment improved progression-free survival in advanced ovarian cancer.

Clovis announced results from a subgroup analysis of data from the monotherapy comparison of the randomized, Phase 3 ATHENA trial over the weekend. Rubraca as first-line maintenance treatment improved progression-free survival versus placebo across disease risk subgroups including surgical outcome, response to first-line chemotherapy and additional analyses in other subgroups.

"As further demonstrated by the additional data presented at ESMO, the ATHENO-MONO analysis continues to reinforce the potential of Rubraca as a first-line maintenance therapy for women with advanced ovarian cancer," said Patrick Mahaffy, president and CEO of Clovis Oncology.

Clovis is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the US, Europe and additional international markets.

See Also: Why InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Rising Today

CLVS Price Action: Clovis has a 52-week high of $3.25 and a 52-week low of 58 cents.

The stock was up 13.9% at $1.30 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Tatiana from Pixabay.