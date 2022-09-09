ñol

Here's Why FuelCell Shares Are Rising

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 9, 2022 12:00 PM | 1 min read

FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL shares are trading higher by 9.97% to $4.19 Friday. The stock may be rebounding after falling Thursday following a wider-than-expected third-quarter net loss.

What Happened?

FuelCell said fiscal third-quarter revenue increased 61% year-over-year to $43.1 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $35.81 million.

The company reported a quarterly net loss of 8 cents per share, which missed average analyst estimates for a loss of 6 cents per share...Read More

See Also: Apple Launches iPhone 14, High-End Apple Watch, Emergency Satellite Capabilities And More: What Investors Need To Know

According to data from Benzinga Pro, FuelCell has a 52-week high of $11.63 and a 52-week low of $2.87.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

