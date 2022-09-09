Digital Media Solutions Inc DMS shares are trading higher by 68.22% to $2.17 Friday morning after the company received a non-binding go-private proposal from Prism Data for $2.50 per share in cash.

Digital Media Solutions says the company's Board of Directors will, consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its advisors, carefully review and consider the Proposal.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Digital Media Solutions has a 52-week high of $8.15 and a 52-week low of $1.05.