NexImmune Inc NEXI shares are trading higher by 8.70% to $1.37 Thursday morning after the company and Selexis signed a service agreement to develop cell lines targeting rare cancers and autoimmune diseases.

NexImmune says the agreement supports the development of molecules targeting acute myeloid leukemia, multiple myeloma, human papilloma virus (HPV) associated tumors, and additional human leukocyte antigens (HLAs) that have the potential to increase immunotherapy options for patients.

"We are thrilled to have a partner in Selexis, as an industry-leading cell line development provider," said NexImmune Chief Scientific Officer, Mathias Oelke.

"Our long-established working relationship made the decision to partner with them again an easy choice. We look forward to working together as we develop biologics that have the potential to make a real difference in patients' lives," Oelke stated.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NexImmune has a 52-week high of $18.78 and a 52-week low of $1.01.