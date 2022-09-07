Since the COVID-19 pandemic, more people than ever are choosing to stay home, according to a new Pew Study.

This may raise additional concerns around cybersecurity if more and more aspects of life go virtual. In 2021 the cybersecurity industry saw over $50 billion in spending worldwide, and this number is forecasted to increase as more work is done from home and more measures are needed to protect both company and private data. Individuals and businesses around the globe may need solutions that work locally for them.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. SWISF is one company that reports trying to find innovative solutions to these data protection problems. Companies that are dependent on U.S.-based cloud servers such as Google Cloud, offered by Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, are also subject to a subpoena under the 2019 Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data (CLOUD) Act.

Sekur is hosted in Switzerland to take advantage of the strict Swiss data privacy laws. It harnesses what its website describes as “proprietary military-grade encryption security” to protect its private, International Standards Organization (ISO)-certified data centers.

Sekur says its platform provides secure messaging and email services as well as data storage, document management, and password management service — and that it also partners with companies like PartnerStack and Ingram Micro Inc. IM to host a Sekur Business Suite platform. It has recently expanded its operations, hoping to make its platform an appealing international option.

Currencies And Chats Both Part Of A Global Push

Sekur entered the American market in July 2021 and in July 2022 launched its multicurrency, multilingual platform. This was part of Sekur’s global mass market launch to make it available for both private and business use internationally.

Sekur’s multicurrency platform enables customers to avoid paying the often-expensive bank and credit card fees on currency exchange. It also creates a more seamless experience, ensuring users can use the platform in their own language.

Since Sekur launched the multicurrency platform, it has expanded to include eight currencies from over 30 countries. These are USD, CAD, AUD, NZD, SGD, CHF, EUR and GBP. This gives customers in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, any Eurozone country and the United Kingdom the ability to pay for the platform with their local money.

Customers from outside these regions are still able to access the platform and will be charged in U.S. dollars. Sekur also plans to make its platform available in Japanese and accept JPY.

Sekur saw a sales increase of 5,600% in the first quarter of 2022 when compared with the first quarter of 2021, while subscriber signups for the platform jumped by over 1,900%. This growth seems to be an indication that the multicurrency offering should foster even more growth Internationally, as Sekur is growing its global footprint..

Another component of Sekur’s platform, Chat-By-Invite, has as of August, enabled chats in 61 countries. Chat-By-Invite allows Sekur users to communicate securely via SekurMessenger by sending an SMS or email invitation to non-Sekur users. After hosting the conversation, the user who initiated the chat can delete the conversation from all users and at the server source.

This initiative has been used by Sekur customers to communicate with people in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Csech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Norway, Oman, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, and Vatican City. This list suggests that Sekur may see future growth in South and Central America, where it already has seen some success, and Europe, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East.,

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

