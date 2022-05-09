This Company Reports Fighting Global Security And Privacy Threats By Taking Information Off The Big Tech Cloud

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Moscow has often been forward about threatening or delivering cyber-attacks, and as its invasion of Ukraine continues, concerns are on the rise.

No specific threats have been identified, but U.S. government officials are warning individuals and businesses to continue to be cautious about the potential for cyberattacks.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently issued a warning of the risk of Russian cyberattacks spilling over onto U.S. networks. That warning follows previous CISA warnings on the dangers posed by Russian cyberattacks on critical U.S. infrastructure.

As technologies evolve, email remains the most widely used online communication technology but is also less secure than other methods. A big part of today’s caution is warning businesses and consumers to be extremely careful with the email and messaging platforms they use. According to a study from the information technology (IT) security firm Trend Micro Inc., Big Tech cloud-based email servers are the most targeted.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also contributed to the threat, as in some cases, employees working from home have established distance from their companies’ IT departments and necessary security protocols. Lax security behavior can open up a new level of threat using mobile phishing scams.

Phishing continues to grow as a threat and has evolved to include a broad range of threats, from email to texts and mobile phone calls.

Smishing, another form of phishing using mobile phone texting and short message service (SMS) as the cyber target, is built to obtain information like credit card numbers and other personal information.

In response, more secure platforms such as Meta Platforms Inc.’s FB WhatsApp and Signal Advance Inc. SIGL have drawn an increasing number of security-conscious consumers to their applications.

Canada and Switzerland-based Sekur Private Data Ltd SWISF SWIS, has entered the picture with what it says is an extra level of security and privacy. An internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions, including secure data management, secure communications distribution, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails and secure communication tools, the company states that it is the only one to have its own proprietary technology platform.

Most secure platforms still use cloud services hosted by companies such as Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL Google, but Sekur has spent millions of dollars on its own servers and infrastructure.

Sekur reports that all of its data is transferred in a multilayered, 2,048-bit encrypted tunnel using its proprietary HeliX technology, with no virtual private network needed to secure a connection. Sekur hosts all communications exclusively in its Swiss secure servers. The extra layer of security and privacy is beginning to pay dividends for Sekur, which has taken a very calculated route to gain more exposure.

“I don’t take a salary, and we have increased revenue every quarter with a US$30 million market cap and US$6 million in the bank. We have zero debt and are growing every month. Where do you find that?” Sekur CEO and Founder Alain Ghiai told Benzinga. “We want to show that we are the only game in town when it comes to privacy and data privacy. Privacy is our culture.”

