Spero Therapeutics Inc SPRO shares are trading higher by 120% to $1.60 during Tuesday's trading session after the company received minutes from a Type A meeting with the FDA discussing steps required to resubmit the marketing application for tebipenem HBr.

What Happened?

During the Type A meeting, the FDA indicated that positive results from an additional Phase 3 trial supported by confirmatory nonclinical efficacy evidence could be sufficient to support the approval of tebipenem HBr for cUTI, including pyelonephritis for a limited use indication...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week high of $19.87 and a 52-week low of $0.68.