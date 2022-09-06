ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Spero Therapeutics Shares Jump After Upbeat FDA Feedback For Tebipenem HBr Program

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 6, 2022 10:10 AM | 1 min read
Spero Therapeutics Shares Jump After Upbeat FDA Feedback For Tebipenem HBr Program
  • Spero Therapeutics Inc SPRO received minutes from a recent Type A meeting with the FDA, discussing steps required to resubmit the marketing application for tebipenem HBr for complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI).
  • During the Type A meeting, the FDA indicated that positive results from an additional Phase 3 trial supported by confirmatory nonclinical efficacy evidence could be sufficient to support the approval of tebipenem HBr for cUTI, including pyelonephritis for a limited use indication. 
  • Spero and the FDA also aligned the key components of the proposed pivotal Phase 3 trial design, which may be the subject of a Special Protocol Assessment request, to be confirmed once the clinical protocol is finalized.
  • Spero received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA in June 2022, citing data from Spero's initial Phase 3 cUTI clinical trial, ADAPT-PO, that were insufficient to support approval.
  • Also read: FDA Identifies Review Issues For Spero's Tebipenem Application, Shares Plunge.
  • Spero plans to advance tebipenem HBr's clinical development and potential commercialization through external partnership.
  • If approved, tebipenem HBr would be the first oral carbapenem antibiotic to receive FDA approval.
  • Price Action: SPRO shares are up 10.50% at $0.80 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareFDAMoversTrading IdeasGeneral