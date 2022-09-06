- Spero Therapeutics Inc SPRO received minutes from a recent Type A meeting with the FDA, discussing steps required to resubmit the marketing application for tebipenem HBr for complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI).
- During the Type A meeting, the FDA indicated that positive results from an additional Phase 3 trial supported by confirmatory nonclinical efficacy evidence could be sufficient to support the approval of tebipenem HBr for cUTI, including pyelonephritis for a limited use indication.
- Spero and the FDA also aligned the key components of the proposed pivotal Phase 3 trial design, which may be the subject of a Special Protocol Assessment request, to be confirmed once the clinical protocol is finalized.
- Spero received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA in June 2022, citing data from Spero's initial Phase 3 cUTI clinical trial, ADAPT-PO, that were insufficient to support approval.
- Spero plans to advance tebipenem HBr's clinical development and potential commercialization through external partnership.
- If approved, tebipenem HBr would be the first oral carbapenem antibiotic to receive FDA approval.
- Price Action: SPRO shares are up 10.50% at $0.80 on the last check Tuesday.
