by

Jounce Therapeutics Inc JNCE reported topline data from the randomized Phase 2 SELECT trial evaluating vopratelimab, combined with pimivalimab in immunotherapy naïve second-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.

reported topline data from the randomized Phase 2 SELECT trial evaluating vopratelimab, combined with pimivalimab in immunotherapy naïve second-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. The trial tested two pulsatile and differentiated doses of vopra combo regime using the mean percent change from baseline in tumor size in all measurable lesions as the primary endpoint.

As the study was powered to detect a 20% absolute difference of the pooled combo doses compared to pimi monotherapy, and the actual difference was 7%, SELECT did not meet its primary endpoint.

In the combination dose cohort with the lowest dose of vopra (0.03mg/kg), an absolute mean change of 15% was observed.

In the prespecified secondary endpoints of overall response rate (ORR), which was 40% compared to 25% in pimi alone, and landmark six-month progression-free survival (PFS) of 80% compared to 33% with pimi alone.

The company plans to present the entire SELECT study, including more mature data, at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress in December 2022.

Price Action: JNCE shares are down 18.40% at $3.50 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.