- Jounce Therapeutics Inc JNCE reported topline data from the randomized Phase 2 SELECT trial evaluating vopratelimab, combined with pimivalimab in immunotherapy naïve second-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.
- The trial tested two pulsatile and differentiated doses of vopra combo regime using the mean percent change from baseline in tumor size in all measurable lesions as the primary endpoint.
- As the study was powered to detect a 20% absolute difference of the pooled combo doses compared to pimi monotherapy, and the actual difference was 7%, SELECT did not meet its primary endpoint.
- In the combination dose cohort with the lowest dose of vopra (0.03mg/kg), an absolute mean change of 15% was observed.
- In the prespecified secondary endpoints of overall response rate (ORR), which was 40% compared to 25% in pimi alone, and landmark six-month progression-free survival (PFS) of 80% compared to 33% with pimi alone.
- The company plans to present the entire SELECT study, including more mature data, at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress in December 2022.
- Price Action: JNCE shares are down 18.40% at $3.50 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.