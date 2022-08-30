VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - August 25, 2022 - AREV LIFE SCIENCES GLOBAL CORP. AREV AREV AREVF ("AREV" or the "Company") AREV Life Sciences Global Corporation announces today the coverage of in HealthHIV.org Article titled Another Horseman. The article can be read at https://healthhiv.org/resource/another-horseman/.

The article articulates the need to aggressively address the use of Ready to Use Therapeutic Foods to treat Serious & Acute Malnutrition in PEPFAR and Global Fund recipient low & middle income countries (LMIC's).

"The global famine is undermining the efficacy of treatment for infectious diseases in the Global South and eastern Europe, and the data shown by key opinion leaders at AIDS 2022 and in this article demonstrates that clinical nutrition, including RUTF's can be transformative in patient outcomes" stated Mike Withrow CEO of AREV. He went on to say, " We applaud HealthHIV for addressing the global challenge facing the staggering growth of HIV patients facing food insecurity, malnutrition and SAM in the Global South.

SUSTAINN (Superior Utility Supplementation Therapeutic Agent for Indicated Nutritional Needs) is a next generation RUTF being developed by AREV Life Sciences, based in Vancouver. This initiative aims to demonstrate the delivery of measurable therapeutic effect in forthcoming inferiority/superiority studies through a unique next-generation RUTF composition. SUSTAINN is intended to treat inanition, the complex disease state that is currently the culprit in the deaths of nine million people worldwide annually, more than the death toll of AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis combined. Inanition is clinically characterized by dysbiosis, environmental enteropathy, neurodegenerative disease, organ failure, scurvy, beriberi, Kwashiorkor, and anemia due to SAM.

SUSTAINN is being developed in collaboration with The Richardson Centre for Food Technology and Research, University of Manitoba, TransBiotech, and key opinion leaders in biology, therapeutic development and clinical study design from the Institute of Human Virology, University of Maryland and The Linus Pauling Center at Oregon State University, is in compliance with WHO, and Codex-Alimentarious guidelines in 43 countries. RUTF's are essential therapeutic interventions for the treatment of severe acute malnutrition and currently account for more than US $440M in 2022 in sales by more than 40 companies. SUSTAINN is being produced under GMP conditions, which meet relevant export criteria, is aflatoxin free and designed to maintain a shelf life of up to two years under appropriate storage instructions. SUSTAINN provides optimal nutritional support addressing the restoration of gut microbiota, malabsorption associated with cachexia, provides essential nutrition, vitamins, minerals and protein that encourage muscle retention, and metabolic functions including ATP levels and EFA supplementation that encourages neurological development. Further collaborations are in development following meetings at AIDS 2022 with AREV Executive leadership and key opinion leaders in positions of program leadership at PEPFAR, the Global Fund for AIDS TB and Malaria, UNAIDS USAID and the World Food Program.

Innovations in RUTFs have demonstrated significant clinical benefits. Supporting neurological growth and function through the provision of essential fatty acids ("EFA") in SAM patients was studied in a randomized, triple-blinded, controlled clinical trial by Wiley and published in the British Journal of Nutrition. This trial demonstrated that DHA Omega-3 supplements boost cognition in malnourished Malawian children. Low linoleic acid foods with added DHA given to Malawian children with severe acute malnutrition to improve cognition. Additional innovations utilizing probiotics to restore microbiome in SAM patients have demonstrated significant improvements in dysbiosis and enteropathy, two clinical presentations that contribute to malabsorption syndrome, involuntary weight loss and subsequent drug resistance.

The Company is also pleased to announce it has settled $83,331.12 in debt with Chiron Capital Inc, a Company wholly owned by a Director of the Company, by the issuance of 595,222 Shares at $0.14.

Participation of the insiders of the Company in the shares for debt constitutes a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions). Because the Company's shares trade only on the CSE, the issuance of securities is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and exempt from the minority approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 under 5.7(b).

For further information, contact Mike Withrow, mike@AREVBrands.com 778-929-6536. For more information visit https://www.arevlifesciences.com/.

On behalf of the Board,

Mike Withrow

CEO & Director

About HealthHV

HealthHIV is a national non-profit working with organizations, communities, and health care providers to advance effective prevention, care, and support for people living with, or at risk for, HIV and HCV through education and training, technical assistance and capacity building, advocacy, and health services research and evaluation. HealthHIV leads the HealthHCV initiative, the National Center for Health Care Capacity Building, and the National Coalition for LGBTQ Health. Learn more at HealthHIV.org.

About AREV Life Sciences Global Corp.

The Company is a fully integrated enterprise with competencies in: 1) extraction of compounds for consumption and topical use. 2) Clinical Nutrition and 3) A technology platform called Medicine Merchant. The Company produces ingredients and formulates exclusive therapeutic interventions with plans to deliver innovation in clinical nutrition, proprietary supplements, topicals and rational drug design, based on science. The Company's business model leverages its core competency of extraction to produce ingredients and compounds for its pipeline of products. The Company continues in the product development and pre-commercialization stage.

AREV is dedicated to designing and delivering innovation in rational drug design, driven by presenting global epidemiological characteristics of multiple challenges to international human and animal health. AREV is a member of both BIOTECanada and The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required

under the applicable laws. This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements

address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks various risk factors discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.