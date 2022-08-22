Why XORTX Therapeutics Stock Is Rising Today

XORTX Therapeutics Inc XRTX shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced positive results from its pharmacokinetics bridging study.
XORTX said the study showed a substantial increase in oral bioavailability of the company's oxypurinol formulation provided with food compared to the fasted state. In addition, there were not any drug related adverse or serious adverse events related to oral administration of oxypurinol.
"Successful completion of Part 1 and now part 2 of the XRX-OXY-101 study provides key data and knowledge for selecting the clinical dose and formulation for future oral dosing for our planned phase 3 registration trial in ADPKD," said Allen Davidoff, CEO of XORTX.
Part 3 of the clinical trial is a multiple dose pharmacokinetics evaluation that will take place in the second half of 2022.
XORTX is a late stage clinical pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease.
See Also: Benzinga Before The Bell: Apple Employees Resist Calls For Return-To-Office, Tesla About To Hike FSD Prices Again, MGM China Injects $594M Into Macau Unit
XRTX Price Action: XORTX has a 52-week high of $2.48 and a 52-week low of $1.11.
The stock was up 4.64% at $1.58 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Konstantin Kolosov from Pixabay.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.