Why XORTX Therapeutics Stock Is Rising Today

XORTX Therapeutics Inc XRTX shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced positive results from its pharmacokinetics bridging study.

XORTX said the study showed a substantial increase in oral bioavailability of the company's oxypurinol formulation provided with food compared to the fasted state. In addition, there were not any drug related adverse or serious adverse events related to oral administration of oxypurinol.

"Successful completion of Part 1 and now part 2 of the XRX-OXY-101 study provides key data and knowledge for selecting the clinical dose and formulation for future oral dosing for our planned phase 3 registration trial in ADPKD," said Allen Davidoff, CEO of XORTX.

Part 3 of the clinical trial is a multiple dose pharmacokinetics evaluation that will take place in the second half of 2022.

XORTX is a late stage clinical pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease.

XRTX Price Action: XORTX has a 52-week high of $2.48 and a 52-week low of $1.11.

The stock was up 4.64% at $1.58 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Konstantin Kolosov from Pixabay.