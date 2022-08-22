AREV Adds Dr. Apte to the SAB

VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - August 17, 2022 - AREV LIFE SCIENCES GLOBAL CORP. AREV AREV AREVF ("AREV" or the "Company") AREV Life Sciences Global Corporation AREV Life Sciences Global Corporation announces the appointment of Sateesh Apte MD to the Scientific Advisory Board (the "SAB") of AREV.

Dr Apte's expertise in neurological pathogenesis will complement AREV's focus on positioning SUSTAINN™ to address the cognitive preservation of children experiencing serious acute malnutrition, which causes brain damage in millions of malnourished children a year. Said Mike Withrow, CEO of AREV Life Sciences Dr. Apte's appointment to the SAB of AREV is a critical step in successfully designing our studies to demonstrate the clinical value of SUSTAINN in treating SAM.

Dr. Apte specializes in neurology and has an extensive background in research, teaching and consulting in the field of neurological sciences. Dr. Apte's graduate training was at Haffkine Institute in Mumbai, India, The Pasteur Institute in Paris, France, at Harvard Medical School in Boston and at Stanford University in California. His professional appointments have included active staff positions at the VA Medical Center and Valley Memorial Hospital in Livermore, CA; ValleyCare Medical Center in Pleasanton, CA, and directorships with PainCare Medical Clinic, and the Sleep Disorders Center in San Ramon and Pleasanton, CA. He most recently served as President and CEO of Northern California Physicians Associates, Inc. and Alpha Medical Group, Inc. (1986-1992) He served as President and CEO of ImmunoScience, Inc. in Pleasanton, CA until 2019. Dr. Apte has authored and co-authored a number of articles for medical journals and has several publications pending.

Dr Apte stated "I am very excited to join the AREV SAB as the company commences some of the most important studies in public health for millions of children affected by SAM. The research to attribute the therapeutic effect of SUSTAINN™ promises to be a groundbreaking advance in addressing this leading cause of pediatric mortality during a global famine, that is exacerbating the burden of infectious diseases in developing nations, which has serious implications for global public health and security".

Dr Apte's appointment directly follows a series of meetings at AIDS 2022 with AREV's corporate leadership, involving representatives of UNAIDS, the World Food Program, USAID, The WHO, NIAID, The MHRP, The Global Fund for AIDS, TB and Malaria, PEPFAR to review concept sheet development of initial studies of SUSTAINN being planned for the 1st Q of 2023.

Further, the Company is pleased to announce that the Company has issued 100,000 stock options to Directors, Officers and Consultants of the Company at a price of $0.12 for a period of 5 years from the issuance dated. These options will vest immediately.

About SUSTAINN™

Being developed in collaboration with the Richardson Center for FOOD TECHNOLOGIES AND RESEARCH and leadership at OSU's Linus Pauling Institute. SUSTAINN™ is a next generation Ready to Use Therapeutic Food designed to provide superior clinical value for patients presenting SAM. SUSTAINN™ is intended to address the dysbiosis, enteropathy and loss of intestinal microbiome which characterizes SAM and the long term cognitive degeneration of SAM patients.

For further information, contact Mike Withrow, arevlifesciences@gmail.com 778-929-6536. For more information visit www.arevlifesciences.com.

About AREV Life Sciences Global Corp.

The Company is a fully integrated enterprise with competencies in: 1) extraction of compounds for consumption and topical use. 2) Clinical Nutrition and 3) A technology platform called Medicine Merchant. The Company produces ingredients and formulates exclusive therapeutic interventions with plans to deliver innovation in clinical nutrition, proprietary supplements, topicals and rational drug design, based on science. The Company's business model leverages its core competency of extraction to produce ingredients and compounds for its pipeline of products. The Company continues in the product development and pre-commercialization stage.

AREV is dedicated to designing and delivering innovation in rational drug design, driven by presenting global epidemiological characteristics of multiple challenges to international human and animal health. AREV is a member of both BIOTECanada and The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

