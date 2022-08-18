Ensuring Kids Are Safe And Informed Digital Citizens

Keeping kids safe online is the mantra of one emerging social media and entertainment company, which even offers a course designed to educate kids about the importance of internet safety.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. GROM, a Florida-based entertainment, technology and social media company, that provides safe social media for children under 13 and original family entertainment content, has unveiled its updated Digital Citizenship Licensing (DCL) course through its subsidiary, Grom Educational Services, Inc. The DCL aims to make children safer on the internet, and help in their development as good digital citizens.

The course, designed for K-12 education providers, consists of a series of eight instructional videos, each offered with a short quiz to confirm a student’s comprehension. The DCL program is integrated within the NeSpective Web Filtering appliance, a scalable network monitoring and security solution,for providing services to schools, libraries and select government municipalities since 2003.

DCL Aids Compliance And Funding

The DCL program also helps schools and libraries stay in compliance with the Children’s Internet Safety Protection Act (CIPA).

CIPA, approved by Congress in 2000, was designed to target concerns about younger children gaining access to unsafe internet content. The law requires K-12 schools and libraries to certify they have an internet safety policy in place before they can potentially qualify for E-rate funding.

“Keeping kids safe online and on social media is our No. 1 priority at Grom, and we are elated that protecting kids from the dangers of the digital universe has finally been captured in a national dialogue,” Grom Chairman and CEO Darren Marks said on the release of the newest version of the DCL. “The Digital Citizenship Licensing course is a valuable teaching tool, and we are prepared and eager to do our part in helping parents and educators raise a generation of kids that really grasps why internet safety is our mission and purpose.”

The videos in the DCL program offer kids practical and insightful educational “do’s and don'ts'' when digital surfing, and also encourage kids to be kind and smart along their digital journeys. Being smart involves ensuring individual users keep their passwords private and recognize that all is not what it may seem online while being kind focuses on aspects such as recognizing and dealing with cyberbullying.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is committed to safe social media for kids under 13 as well as age-appropriate content for all kids. The market for younger children’s educational and entertainment content is recognized by several content providers as a potentially highly lucrative one. Netflix Inc. NFLX and The Walt Disney Co. DIS are among the bigger players increasingly focusing on younger age groups for such content, including preschoolers.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by Nelly Antoniadou on Unsplash