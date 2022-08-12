Aptinyx Inc APTX shares are trading lower by 35.80% to $0.39 Friday morning after the company announced results from its Phase 2b Study of NYX-2925 did not achieve the primary endpoint.

What Happened?

Aptinyx says NYX-2925 did not achieve statistically significant separation from placebo on the study's primary endpoint, which assessed the change from baseline in average daily pain on the numeric rating scale (NRS) during week 12.

Aptinyx noted statistically significant separation from placebo was not observed on the primary endpoint of the study with either dose level of NYX-2925. Patients receiving NYX-2925 at both dose levels showed a trend toward clinically meaningful improvement in pain, as well as in some secondary endpoints, versus placebo by week 4. However, by week 12, the placebo group had improved such that, although NYX-2925 remained numerically better, the separation was not clinically meaningful. Across both dose levels, NYX-2925 was well tolerated in the study, with no concerning safety issues observed.

Aptinyx says detailed data from the study will continue to be evaluated.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Aptinyx has a 52-week high of $3.76 and a 52-week low of $0.36.