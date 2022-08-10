CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: July 25 To 29

A few weeks ago, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY saw its most significant price ascension since June 21, leaving investors wondering whether the worst of the bear market is over.

As of Aug. 3, the ETF appeared to be holding this price ascension, rising 0.60% in a three-day trading period and holding over highs created in last week’s rally. A glimpse at other market proxies around the world shows similarly optimistic sentiment.

Specifically, Cboe Global Markets Inc. CBOE reports that European exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the iShares FTSE 100 UCITS ETF ISF and iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF EXS reaped positive returns last week, with local ETFs like the iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM following suit.

Proving an outlier to the market’s overall performance is Caterpillar Inc. CAT, which had a significant reaction to a recently released earnings report.

Finally, Cboe notes upcoming earnings that may lift investors’ eyebrows in the past week.

Quick Bites

Exchange-Traded Funds

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF increased by 4.28% the week of June 29, recording its second consecutive week of price ascension.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ increased by 4.46%, following suit with the SPY’s overall movements.

World Markets

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF IEUR increased by 3.96% week-on-week.

Chart Of The Week: CAT

This photo was taken from the TradingView platform

Shares of construction equipment manufacturer and American Fortune 100 company Caterpillar dropped 3% in aftermarket hours as a result of an earnings report that surprised analysts.

On Aug. 2, the company reported an earnings per share (EPS) reading of $3.18, a reading 5% higher than estimates. However, the company reported revenue of $14.247 billion, a 0.2% decrease from the $14.275 billion estimate.

While these deviations from estimates do not immediately spell danger, investors reacted negatively to the news, dropping another 3% in the two days following earnings.

Inflation has been reported as the main culprit behind the giant’s weakness these weeks.

Major Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin BTC/USD increased by 6.08%, testing a high of $24,620 before closing at $23,990 on the week.

Upcoming Earnings Releases

A number of high-end companies reported earnings, including:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA

Beyond Meat Inc. BYND

Expedia Group Inc. EXPE

GoPro Inc. GPRO

Lyft Inc. LYFT

DraftKings Inc. DKNG

Canopy Growth Corp. CGC

Shake Shack Inc. SHAK

