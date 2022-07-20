ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Workhorse Stock Is Popping Off Today: Here's Why

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 20, 2022 11:23 AM | 1 min read

Workhorse Group Inc WKHS shares are trading higher by 13.42% to $3.55 Wednesday morning after the USPS said it plans to purchase additional electric delivery vehicles including over 34,000 commercially available off-the-shelf vehicles.

Why it Matters

Workhorse was previously a potential contender for a USPS EV contract in 2021 but lost out to Oshkosh Corp OSK. Oshkosh in 2021 won the right to manufacture zero-emission battery electric vehicles (BEV) and fuel-efficient low-emission internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE) for the USPS in their Spartanburg, South Carolina factory.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Workhorse has a 52-week high of $12.34 and a 52-week low of $2.11.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas