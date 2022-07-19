Exela Technologies Inc XELA shares are trading higher by 16.00% to $0.16 Tuesday morning. The stock has been highly volatile after the company on July 13 announced it had received a preliminary, non-binding proposal to acquire an approximately $200 million revenue business unit of Exela.

What Happened?

Exela says the company is in active discussions with several counter-parties about additional acquisition proposals. Exela says the company is evaluating the proposal as well as other strategic alternatives.

Why it Matters

Though Exela says the company's Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal, no updates have been provided since the July 13 press release to shareholders.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Exela Technologies has a 52-week high of $3.54 and a 52-week low of $0.09.