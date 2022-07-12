Exela Technologies Inc XELA shares are trading lower by 8.76% to $0.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. Shares of software companies at large are trading lower Tuesday as economic uncertainty and Federal Reserve policy tightening continue to weigh on growth stocks. Stocks across sectors have been volatile ahead of this week's CPI report.

Also, Exela Tuesday afternoon announced the promotion of Suresh Yannamani to Chief Executive Officer, Exela Technologies BPA, LLC.

Exela says Suresh's promotion is part of the plans underway since last year including the appointment of several presidents of business units within the company's accounting segments. In this position, Exela says Suresh will report to the Executive Chairman and will be responsible for driving Exela BPA's global business along with the current leadership team.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Exela Technologies has a 52-week high of $5.45 and a 52-week low of $0.09.