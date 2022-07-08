Here's Why Acer Therapeutics Shares Are Moving

Acer Therapeutics Inc ACER shares are trading higher by 7.43% to $1.52 after the company and Relief Therapeutics announced the CNIPA issued a utility model patent covering dosage form claims related to ACER-001's polymer-coated formulation.

Acer Therapeutics says, specifically, the newly issued patent covers dosage form claims related to ACER-001's polymer-coated formulation for oral administration as a potential treatment for urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD). The newly issued patent has an expiration date of August 24, 2031.

See Also: Why Twitter Stock Is Falling Today

Acer Therapeutics operates as a pharmaceutical company.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week high of $3.77 and a 52-week low of $1.16.