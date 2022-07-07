ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Sphere 3D Skyrocketing Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 7, 2022 3:19 PM | 1 min read

Sphere 3D Corp ANY shares are trading higher by 28.60% to $0.74 Thursday afternoon. The stock is trading higher amid strength in the broader crypto space with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading higher by 4.21% to $21,406 and 4.86% to $1,241, respectively.

Sphere 3D shares are otherwise trading lower by 67.79% on a year-to-date basis amid overall market weakness following Federal Reserve policy tightening and a drop in the price of Bitcoin. Recent rate hikes have pressured stocks across sectors and driven a selloff in tech-related names. When interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

See Also: Why AMD, Nvidia And Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Rising Today

Sphere 3D focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Sphere 3D has a 52-week high of $11.98 and a 52-week low of $0.52.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas