Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Sheds $35M In 3D Printing Company Stratasys — What It Bought Instead

As the market reopened following the long July 4 weekend, Cathie Wood-run Ark Invest made some portfolio moves, notable among which is the offloading of a huge chunk of Stratasys Ltd. SSYS stake.

Stratasys is a 3D printing company that specializes in the process of creating physical objects from digital designs. It serves a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer product, and healthcare.

Ark's flagship fund — ARK Innovation ETF ARKK — sold 1.844 million Stratasys shares on Tuesday, and the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ divested 40,805 shares.

At Stratasys's closing price of $19.02 on Tuesday, the disposals would have fetched Ark $35.84 million.

Other Major Portfolio Changes:

ARKK bought 20,837 shares of cloud communication software company Twilio, Inc. TWLO and 6,905 shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN .

and 6,905 shares of cryptocurrency exchange . ARKK sold 93,793 shares of cell biology company Berkeley Lights, Inc. BLI .

. ARK's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG picked up 108,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RXRX , 437,372 shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. SURF and 100,317 shares of Atai Life Sciences NV ATAI . It trimmed its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IONS by 164,632 shares.

Price Action: ARKK closed Tuesday's session 9.10% higher at $44.97, according to Benzinga Pro data.