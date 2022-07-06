Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Sheds $35M In 3D Printing Company Stratasys — What It Bought Instead

As the market reopened following the long July 4 weekend, Cathie Wood-run Ark Invest made some portfolio moves, notable among which is the offloading of a huge chunk of Stratasys Ltd. SSYS stake.
Stratasys is a 3D printing company that specializes in the process of creating physical objects from digital designs. It serves a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer product, and healthcare.
Ark's flagship fund — ARK Innovation ETF ARKK — sold 1.844 million Stratasys shares on Tuesday, and the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ divested 40,805 shares.
At Stratasys's closing price of $19.02 on Tuesday, the disposals would have fetched Ark $35.84 million.
Other Major Portfolio Changes:
- ARKK bought 20,837 shares of cloud communication software company Twilio, Inc. TWLO and 6,905 shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN.
- ARKK sold 93,793 shares of cell biology company Berkeley Lights, Inc. BLI.
- ARK's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG picked up 108,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RXRX, 437,372 shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. SURF and 100,317 shares of Atai Life Sciences NV ATAI. It trimmed its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IONS by 164,632 shares.
Price Action: ARKK closed Tuesday's session 9.10% higher at $44.97, according to Benzinga Pro data.
