Why Gevo Shares Are Rising Today

Gevo Inc GEVO shares are trading higher by 9.64% to $2.73 after the company and Finnair entered a fuel sales agreement for the purchase of 7 million gallons per year of sustainable aviation fuel for five years. The expected value of the agreement is $192 million.

Gevo says the agreement with Finnair will broaden Gevo's range of airline partners and grow its global footprint with its sustainable fuel products, and also supports the company’s efforts in pursuit of their stated goal of producing and commercializing a billion gallons of SAF by 2030.

Gevo is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, Gevo has a 52-week high of $8.46 and a 52-week low of $2.40.