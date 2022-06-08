ñol

7 Stocks Moved By Traders on 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 8, 2022 1:23 PM | 1 min read

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD Joe Terranova mentioned opening a position in Crowdstrike, citing a bullish technical formation on the stock's chart, and similarities between how tech stocks acted prior to the 2008 financial crisis.

Unusual activity:
Nikola Corp NKLA
iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI
Uranium Energy Corp. UEC

Final trades:
Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC
Healthequity Inc HQY
Wendy's Company WEN

Also Read: Amazon To Cease Gig Economy Delivery Service In Second Largest Market

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

