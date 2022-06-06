ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Monday

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 6, 2022 4:26 PM | 1 min read

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify those contracts that are attracting large volumes during Wednesday’s trading session.

The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:

  • Apple Inc AAPL
  • Tesla Inc TSLA
  • DiDi Global Inc - ADR DIDI
  • Nvidia Corporation NVDA
Symbol Type Strike DTE Bid Ask Volume
AAPL Put 145.00 4 1.69 1.71 45,923
AAPL Call 148.00 4 1.91 1.92 25,257
TSLA Put 700.00 4 17.55 17.80 22,965
AAPL Put 144.00 4 1.35 1.36 22,780
AAPL Put 140.00 4 0.51 0.52 22,732
AAPL Call 147.00 4 2.38 2.39 16,385
DIDI Put 2.50 4 0.23 0.24 15,499
NVDA Call 190.00 4 4.75 4.90 14,142
AAPL Put 147.00 4 2.55 2.56 13,503
NVDA Put 190.00 4 1.92 1.93 13,182

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: AJ ListsPenny StocksOptionsMarketsTrading IdeasGeneral