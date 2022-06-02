Not For Small Objects Yet — Are This Company's Lithium-Ion Batteries Among The Best On The Market?

Photo by Mike from Pexels

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Technology is hungry for more power, and so is the world. As demand continues to rise, the world is also aggressively shifting from centuries-old fossil fuels to clean and renewable energy sources.

The broader plan to embrace clean energy is hoped to significantly benefit the planet. But as that energy is generated, lithium-ion batteries have proven to be a valuable and reliable storage source.

The most common type of battery in use today, lithium-ion batteries are shaping the world’s energy-storage strategies. These batteries power many types of technology, from consumer electronics — such as laptops, smartphones, medical devices and household electronics — to electric vehicles (EVs).

Because of their high energy density, lightweight design, longevity, self-discharge and low maintenance, most original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Apple Inc. AAPL and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (KRX: 005930) prefer using lithium-ion batteries to power their products.

A lithium-ion battery is an advanced battery technology that uses lithium ions as a key component. They can use a number of different materials as electrodes — the most-used combination is lithium cobalt oxide (cathode) and graphite (anode), which is most commonly found in portable electronic devices such as cellphones and laptops.

From lead-acid, nickel-iron, nickel-cadmium and nickel-metal hydride, battery technology has evolved over the years to the now-popular lithium-ion batteries. Although lithium-ion batteries were developed in the 1970s, Sony first commercialized them in 1991 for the company’s handheld video recorder.

Envision More Power For Tomorrow?

Expion360 Inc. XPON, is a producer for lithium batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles (RVs), outdoor, marine, residential and industrial.

Founded in 2016 by John Yozamp, Expion360 designs and distributes lithium battery solutions. Expion360 uses lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) as its battery chemistry. LiFePO4 chemistry is reported to be a top choice for high energy density, dependability, longevity and safety.

LiFePO4 batteries, invented in 1996, are the safest, most stable and most reliable type of lithium-ion battery, according to the company. The cycle life of LiFePO4 batteries is over four times that of lead acid batteries.

Even though they are not great for wearable devices like watches, LiFePO4 batteries are meant to work well for solar energy, RVs, golf carts, bass boats and electric motorcycles. Read more about the difference between old battery technology and new lithium batteries here.

Why Expion360 Lithium?

Expion360 states that its batteries are created for optimal performance and to withstand the toughest environment — the company says it uses structural, no-shift construction, reinforced premium ABS plastics and solid mechanical connections with minimal soldering. Expion360 claims benefits to traditional lead-acid batteries such as:

10x Life Cycle: Tenfold the lifetime of a traditional lead acid battery

3x Energy Density: Powers more appliances for a longer period of time

3x Faster Recovery: Charge faster, save time and move farther

50% Lighter: Lighten the load to improve handling and miles per gallon

The company is so confident with its designs and construction techniques that it has backed its batteries with a 12-year warranty.

