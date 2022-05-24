QQQ
10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Tuesday

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 24, 2022 2:21 PM | 1 min read

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced from Benzinga Pro, we can identify those contracts which are attracting large volumes during Wednesday’s trading session.

The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:

Schlumberger NV SLB 
ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT

Apple Inc AAPL 

Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG 
 

Symbol Price Type Strike DTE Bid Ask Volume
SLB 43.13 Call 47.00 24 0.77 0.79 48,221
CHPT 10.55 Call 11.50 10 0.40 0.41 46,125
AAPL 138.67 Call 140.00 3 1.96 1.97 31,637
AAPL 138.67 Put 138.00 3 2.30 2.32 26,972
BBIG 2.89 Call 3.00 3 0.12 0.14 26,224
AAPL 138.67 Put 135.00 3 1.31 1.32 24,783
AAPL 138.67 Put 140.00 3 3.20 3.30 23,836
TSLA 636.84 Put 600.00 3 9.30 9.40 21,244
CHPT 10.55 Call 11.50 3 0.11 0.13 20,700
CHPT 10.55 Call 13.50 10 0.10 0.11 20,525

