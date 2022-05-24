10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Tuesday

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.
Using data sourced from Benzinga Pro, we can identify those contracts which are attracting large volumes during Wednesday’s trading session.
The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:
Schlumberger NV SLB
ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT
Apple Inc AAPL
Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG
|Symbol
|Price
|Type
|Strike
|DTE
|Bid
|Ask
|Volume
|SLB
|43.13
|Call
|47.00
|24
|0.77
|0.79
|48,221
|CHPT
|10.55
|Call
|11.50
|10
|0.40
|0.41
|46,125
|AAPL
|138.67
|Call
|140.00
|3
|1.96
|1.97
|31,637
|AAPL
|138.67
|Put
|138.00
|3
|2.30
|2.32
|26,972
|BBIG
|2.89
|Call
|3.00
|3
|0.12
|0.14
|26,224
|AAPL
|138.67
|Put
|135.00
|3
|1.31
|1.32
|24,783
|AAPL
|138.67
|Put
|140.00
|3
|3.20
|3.30
|23,836
|TSLA
|636.84
|Put
|600.00
|3
|9.30
|9.40
|21,244
|CHPT
|10.55
|Call
|11.50
|3
|0.11
|0.13
|20,700
|CHPT
|10.55
|Call
|13.50
|10
|0.10
|0.11
|20,525
