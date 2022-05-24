10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Tuesday

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced from Benzinga Pro, we can identify those contracts which are attracting large volumes during Wednesday’s trading session.

The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:

Schlumberger NV SLB

ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT

Apple Inc AAPL

Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG



Symbol Price Type Strike DTE Bid Ask Volume SLB 43.13 Call 47.00 24 0.77 0.79 48,221 CHPT 10.55 Call 11.50 10 0.40 0.41 46,125 AAPL 138.67 Call 140.00 3 1.96 1.97 31,637 AAPL 138.67 Put 138.00 3 2.30 2.32 26,972 BBIG 2.89 Call 3.00 3 0.12 0.14 26,224 AAPL 138.67 Put 135.00 3 1.31 1.32 24,783 AAPL 138.67 Put 140.00 3 3.20 3.30 23,836 TSLA 636.84 Put 600.00 3 9.30 9.40 21,244 CHPT 10.55 Call 11.50 3 0.11 0.13 20,700 CHPT 10.55 Call 13.50 10 0.10 0.11 20,525

