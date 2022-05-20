QQQ
Why Evofem Biosciences Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 20, 2022 10:50 AM | 1 min read

Evofem Biosciences Inc EVFM shares are trading lower by 59.76% at $0.44 after the company announced the pricing of a roughly $26.6 million public offering.

Evofem says the company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the continuation of commercialization activities related to its commercial product, Phexxi®. The offering is expected to close on or about May 24, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Evofem Biosciences Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week high of $21.30 and a 52-week low of $0.43.

