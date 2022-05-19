QQQ
Why FuelCell Shares Are Rising Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 19, 2022 3:29 PM | 1 min read

FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL shares are trading higher by 6.09% at $3.75 as the market rebounds following previous losses stemming from concerns over inflation, Fed policy tightening, oil prices and notable earnings reports. This has caused investors to worry about economic growth, which is correlated to the industrial sector.

FuelCell shares are otherwise trading lower by 28.22% over the trailing month amid overall market weakness as investors digest the latest US inflation data, which came in higher-than-expected.

FuelCell designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services fuel cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, FuelCell has a 52-week high of $12.62 and a 52-week low of $2.87.

