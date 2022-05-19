Why NeuroMetrix Shares Are Skyrocketing

NeuroMetrix Inc NURO shares are trading higher by 30.10% at $4.06 after the company announced the FDA has granted De Novo authorization to market the Quell neuromodulation device as an aid for reducing the symptoms of fibromyalgia.

Quell Fibromyalgia is a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) device indicated as an aid for reducing the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults with high pain sensitivity. The device is labeled for use only with compatible NeuroMetrix electrodes. NeuroMetrix received FDA Breakthrough Designation for the use of Quell to treat fibromyalgia in July 2021.

NeuroMetrix is a commercial-stage healthcare company.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NeuroMetrix has a 52-week high of $38.75 and a 52-week low of $2.70.