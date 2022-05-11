Emerging Healthy Food Restaurant Brand Reports On Building Franchise Model Of Walking Before Running

Photo provided by Muscle Maker Inc.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Franchising is not a new invention. Albert Singer and the I.M. Singer & Co. became the first commercial franchisor in 1851 after establishing the brand with local offices managed by its employees.

But for some food and beverage companies today, franchising is not a priority because they want to control the product or environment. For every McDonald's Corp. MCD, which has nearly 40,000 franchises and $89 billion in sales, and Dunkin Brands Group DUNKN with 12,000 franchised locations, there are companies like Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. CMG and Starbucks Corp. SBUX who refuse to franchise.

Muscle Maker Inc. GRIL however, sees franchising as a central component to building out their footprint but are looking to do so in a way that both retains their brand integrity and helps future franchisees.

Operating in the fast-casual segment of the restaurant industry, the company’s Pokemoto Hawaiian poke eateries provide “healthier for you” food through both traditional and nontraditional locations, distribution and menu options.

Muscle Maker says its strategy is focused on growth through franchising but, more importantly, making sure its company-owned locations in key markets help to seed future franchise growth.

The strategy for Muscle Maker is to have non company-owned franchises proliferate in the areas that Muscle Maker is seeding right now. This offers a low cost way for the company to continue expanding its footprint and brand rather than owning and operating each individual location at a corporate level.

While Muscle Maker’s Pokemoto restaurant locations are primarily located in the northeast United States, its Muscle Maker Grill restaurant division also operates on Army bases such as Fort Sill,, Oklahoma, Fort Bliss, Texas and Fort Benning, Georgia.

In addition, Muscle Maker Grill restaurants are open in Kuwait, where its restaurant partner performs all operational support, training, distribution and manufacturing of various proprietary items used to supply the locations.

Last November, Muscle Maker signed a master franchise agreement with its Kuwaiti partners for 40 sites in Saudi Arabia, using the Kuwaiti team and its experience to sell, train and support the new Saudi Arabian locations.

Through its Pokemoto brand, Muscle Maker is looking to take advantage of a restaurant industry focused on healthier, high-quality food options to meet the needs of consumers demanding healthy choices, clean labels, nutritional options and customization.

While its future is focused on growth through franchising, Muscle Maker is looking to build its core brand and focus on strategically located company-owned restaurants, first providing a foundation by hiring the right employees and building a brand that customers want.

For more information on Muscle Maker Inc., visit www.musclemakergrill.com.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.