Despite Recent Headwinds, U.S. Cannabis Industry "Doing Just Fine", According To Brady Cobb

In this week’s Trade To Black Podcast, TDR Founder Shadd Dales and contributor Anthony Varrell interviewed leading U.S. cannabis entrepreneur, advocate, and current CEO of Sunburn Cannabis, Brady Cobb. On the agenda were core agenda items of interest to cannabis investors, including the seemingly improving odds of SAFE Banking passage, how the U.S. cannabis industry is doing fine despite recent headwinds, Florida’s insatiable cannabis marketplace and more.

Brady Cobb is the former Founder and CEO at Bluma Wellness and One Plant Florida, which were acquired by Cresco Labs CRLBF, Inc. in April of 2021 for US$213 million dollars in an all-stock transaction. At the time, Bluma Wellness, under its operating subsidiary “One Plant Florida”, had seven located dispensaries with eight more locations under legal control.

Trade To Black Podcast Cliffsnotes:

@1:15 Despite weak conditions in the capital markets throughout the last 5 quarters, optimism and interest remained high at the recent Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami.

@2:47 Given how low valuations U.S. cannabis is trading at, the industry is not trading on fundamentals right now.

@4:25 Brady Cobb on SAFE Banking and why he remains optimistic that it will pass. The environment is setting up for passage.

@5:45 A BTIG analyst and noted SAFE Banking skeptic recently updated his odds of passage to 70% this year. Brady Cobb explains why the analyst (whom he knows well) is taking a more optimistic view.

@7:30 The amount of crime taking place at the dispensaries is unprecedented, as the news of lack of SAFE Banking filters out. The ramifications of inaction.

@9:43 Chuck Schumer and Corey Booker have finally been educated that they’re hurting the people they are trying to help by blocking SAFE Banking.

@10:30 What things are going to change to make the cannabis industry healthy and competitive in the marketplace for consumer goods.

@12:56 The importance of branding in the cannabis industry.

@13:15 The new faces seen at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami.

@14:25 Brady Cobb believes Tilray TLRY CEO Irwin Simon is making the right moves to prepare his company for the eventual legalization of cannabis in the U.S.

@15:35 The latent interest in cannabis investing is massive, as evidence by the big volume in Tilray in advance of the April 1, 2022 MORE Act vote.

@16:45 Green Thumb Industries GTBIF Q1 2022 earnings were solid, according to Brady Cobb.

@17:35 The Florida cannabis market is consistently in the Top 5 in sales nationally, despite being solely a medical market.

@18:35 The Florida real estate market is red hot as people migrate into the state.

@20:01 The commercial real estate market could see some residual stagnation for awhile.

@21:05 Rising inflation creating a tricky investment environment. Brady Cobb shares the types of investments he is looking at.

@22:18 A bottom forming is tech stocks?

@23:14 A fascinating story about how the Sunburn Cannabis name came to be.

@24:34 Sunburn Cannabis seeks to embrace the history of cannabis—not recreate it.

@26:02 Alcohol sales are plunging while cannabis sales is consistently increasing.

@26:30 Constellation Brands STZ acquired Canopy Growth CGC for a specific purpose, even if it takes several years for the gateway to materialize.

This article was originally published on The Dales Report and appears here with permission.