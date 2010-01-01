The Dales Report

The Dales Report

Benzinga Contributor

Pelorus Capital Group Managing Partner Rob Sechrist And Former US Senator Cory Gardner Comments On SAFER Banking At Benzinga
Pelorus Capital Group Managing Partner Rob Sechrist And Former US Senator Cory Gardner Comments On SAFER Banking At Benzinga
We’re back with another Cannabis Exclusive. In this episode on The Dales Report, we sat down with both former US Senator Cory Gardner and President of Pelorus Equity Group, Rob Sechrist, at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this past Wednesday.
SAFER Banking Trajectory In Question As Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy Ousted As House Speaker
SAFER Banking Trajectory In Question As Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy Ousted As House Speaker
Following the successful Senate Banking Committee markup vote last week, the prospects for bicameral SAFER Banking Act legislation appeared positive in both legislative branches of government.
&#39;Star Studded&#39; Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Arrives At A Time Where Critical Reform In On The Horizon
'Star Studded' Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Arrives At A Time Where Critical Reform In On The Horizon
A lot of news action could happen in cannabis this week, between actions in Washington DC, and Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference taking place September 27 through 28. In this episode of the Trade To Black podcast, we are sitting down with Elliot Lane, the Host & Corporate Partnerships Manager at Benzinga.
Sen. Cory Booker, Signs On As Co-Sponsor To SAFER Banking Act
Sen. Cory Booker, Signs On As Co-Sponsor To SAFER Banking Act
On Wednesday, the Senate introduced a revamped cannabis banking bill featuring an updated title and several fresh provisions pertaining to federal financial regulations, guidance, and reporting requirements. This time, a familiar foe has come on board to support the next iteration of regulated cannabis banking—the SAFER Banking Act.
House Financial Services Committee Debates, Passes CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act
House Financial Services Committee Debates, Passes CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act
During the deliberation of the CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act (H.R. 5403) in the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on September 20. The bill sought to address the critical issues surrounding central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), such as the privacy of American citizens and the role of government in daily life.
Citibank Bets Big On A New Golden Age Of Digital Payments With New Token Service
Citibank Bets Big On A New Golden Age Of Digital Payments With New Token Service
Citibank (NYSE: C), a global banking giant, has developed a groundbreaking business service centered around smart contracts, aiming to revolutionize instant payments.
MindMed&#39;s Phase 2b Trial For MM-120 In GAD Reaches Enrollment Milestone
MindMed's Phase 2b Trial For MM-120 In GAD Reaches Enrollment Milestone
MindMed (NASDAQ: MNMD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering innovative treatments for brain health disorders, 
Awakn Life Sciences Submits CTA For Phase III Alcohol Use Disorder Clinical Trial
Awakn Life Sciences Submits CTA For Phase III Alcohol Use Disorder Clinical Trial
Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTC: AWKNF), a biotech firm focused on developing therapies for addiction, with a primary emphasis on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), has taken a big step toward Phase III clinical trial initiation today.
Department Of Health And Human Services Rescheduling Recommendation And What It Means For U.S. Cannabis
Department Of Health And Human Services Rescheduling Recommendation And What It Means For U.S. Cannabis
It’s been a while since we’ve heard about cannabis from Washington D.C. Today, however, there’s been a significant development. A top official at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced a recommendation to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for the reclassification of cannabis.
Executive Director Of The American Psychedelic Practitioners Association Explains How Psychedelic Therapy Will Work
Executive Director Of The American Psychedelic Practitioners Association Explains How Psychedelic Therapy Will Work
In this episode of Trade To Black, retired Brigadier Dr. Stephen Xenakis, Executive Director of the American Psychedelic Practitioners Association (APPA), joins us at the mic.
COMPASS&#39; Securities Purchase Agreement Is Big News
COMPASS' Securities Purchase Agreement Is Big News
(Lack Of) Cannabis Reform Casualty: Poseidon ETF Shuts Down As Equities Continue Slump
(Lack Of) Cannabis Reform Casualty: Poseidon ETF Shuts Down As Equities Continue Slump
The death of U.S. federal cannabis reform isn't just hitting industry retail and cultivation operators.
TDR Dives Into The Q2 Earnings Reporting Season Of Major Companies In The Cannabis Space
TDR Dives Into The Q2 Earnings Reporting Season Of Major Companies In The Cannabis Space
It’s that time of year: cannabis Q2 Earnings are coming fast and thick, and we’ve been doing a lot of report reading. This latest Trade To Black podcast we’re diving into the second quarter earnings reports of the major companies in the cannabis space.
New Survey Shows Participants In Aerobic Training Believe CBD &amp; THC Help In Recovery Process
New Survey Shows Participants In Aerobic Training Believe CBD & THC Help In Recovery Process
In recent years, the utilization of cannabis, encompassing both cannabidiol (CBD) and delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), has emerged as a captivating avenue in the realm of exercise recovery.
Zappy Zapolin On The New Era For Mental Health And The Role Of Artificial Intelligence
Zappy Zapolin On The New Era For Mental Health And The Role Of Artificial Intelligence
We’re happy to welcome back Zappy Zapolin to this TDR Psychedelics Exclusive to talk about what might be the new era of mental health. Zappy Zapolin is a well-known advocate in the psychedelics space, a filmmaker, and the co-founder of the biotech company Psycheceutical.
NYDIG Analyst Report Suggests Bitcoin ETF Could Drive $30 Billion In Investor Inflows
NYDIG Analyst Report Suggests Bitcoin ETF Could Drive $30 Billion In Investor Inflows
New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG), a financial services firm with a focus on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), 
Red Light Holland: Substantial Revenue Increase And Streamlined Operational Performance In Fiscal 2023
Red Light Holland: Substantial Revenue Increase And Streamlined Operational Performance In Fiscal 2023
Red Light Holland Corp. (OTC: TRUFF), the functional mushroom company with a psychedelic twist, reported audited annual financial statements for fiscal 2
Pelorus Capital Group Achieves Another Milestone With Cannabis-Linked Real Estate Securitization
Pelorus Capital Group Achieves Another Milestone With Cannabis-Linked Real Estate Securitization
In a precedent-setting announcement yesterday, Pelorus Capital Group, a leader in the specialty-use cannabis real estate lending market, has successfully priced the first securitization for
Psychedelic Medicine Coalition CEO Melissa Lavasani On Psychedelics Advocacy On Capitol Hill
Psychedelic Medicine Coalition CEO Melissa Lavasani On Psychedelics Advocacy On Capitol Hill
In our latest TDR Psychedelics Exclusive, we welcome Melissa Lavasani to the mic. Lavasani is Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Psychedelic Medicine Coalition and the Founder and President of the Psychedelic Medicine PAC.
Awakn Life Sciences On Track With Phase 3 Trial To Research Substance Use Disorder
Awakn Life Sciences On Track With Phase 3 Trial To Research Substance Use Disorder
On this new Psychedelics Exclusive podcast, TDR Founder Shadd Dales interviews Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTC: AWKNF) CEO Anthony Tennyson, as his company moves closer towards a Phase III clinical trial explor

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved