Signal Advance Inc is an engineering product and procedure development & consulting firm that focuses on the development of applications for emerging technologies. The company has experience in computer technology, distributed information systems, data acquisition and analysis systems, medical education, intellectual property protection, and medical-legal litigation support. The company has focused its resources on the improvement of signal detection systems through the development and refinement of its proprietary 'Signal Advance' technology, which has potential application in various medical applications, as well as applications outside of biomedicine.