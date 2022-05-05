This Company Is Reportedly Solving Bedroom Performance Issues Behind Closed Doors

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

The prevalence of ED and PE for men have become an issue many attempt to solve through therapy and drugs. Numerous men are looking for answers and solutions to the toll ED and PE are playing in the bedroom.

Estimates on how common ED is can vary widely. One 2018 review estimated that ED affects about a third of men. And a 2019 study found that the global prevalence of ED could range as high as 76.5%. Though the risk of ED increases with age, it’s still possible for young men to experience it. A study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine found that ED affected about 26% of men younger than 40.

ED is the inability to maintain physical performance for satisfying sexual activity. While this is occasionally normal, frequent issues can severely disrupt a couple’s sex life and lead to a doctor’s ED diagnosis. Importantly, ED is often linked medically to several closely interrelated cardiovascular risk factors such as physical inactivity, obesity, hypertension and metabolic syndrome.

PE numbers are just as daunting, with the American Urological Association reporting between 30% and 40% of men are affected during some time in their lives. A number of biological factors are believed to contribute to premature ejaculation, including physical problems, chemical imbalances and emotional or psychological factors.

San Francisco-based Hims & Hers Health Inc. HIMS says it attempts to give men easier, more affordable access to the prescriptions, products and medical advice they need to combat ED and PE.

Launched in 2017 and serving customers in the U.S. and the U.K., Hims is a multispecialty telehealth digital company that enables its customers to access treatments for a broad range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care.

The company connects patients online to licensed healthcare professionals who can prescribe doctor-trusted medications when appropriate. Prescriptions are fulfilled online through licensed pharmacies on a subscription basis. There’s no need to visit a doctor’s office, and online consultations are performed in complete privacy from home.

Effective medications available through Hims medical consultations include Pfizer Inc.’s PFE Viagra and Sertraline, Eli Lilly and Co. LLY and ICOS Corp.’s Cialis and Merck & Co. Inc.’s MRK Finasteride.

While no Food and Drug Administration-approved PE pills exist today, medical providers can prescribe the “off-label” pills when appropriate. Hims states its PE treatments are clinically proven to help men in the bedroom with no topical sprays or gels required.

To learn more about Hims & Hers Health Inc, visit www.forhims.com.

Photo by sasint on Pixabay