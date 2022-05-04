What's Going On With Oatly Shares Today?

Oatly Group AB - ADR OTLY shares are trading flat at $3.46. The company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results Wednesday.

Oatly reported quarterly losses of 15 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 12 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $166.20 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $161.78 million by 3%.

Oatly reported Americas revenue of $47.0 million, a 40.3% increase compared to $33.5 million in the prior year period. Oatly reported Asia revenue of $28.7 million, a 15.3% increase compared to $24.9 million in the prior year period, which included a foreign currency exchange tailwind of $0.4 million.

Oatly Group provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Oatly has a 52-week high of $29.00 and a 52-week low of $3.26.