QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With Oatly Shares Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 4, 2022 10:51 AM | 1 min read

Oatly Group AB - ADR OTLY shares are trading flat at $3.46. The company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results Wednesday.

Oatly reported quarterly losses of 15 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 12 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $166.20 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $161.78 million by 3%.

Oatly reported Americas revenue of $47.0 million, a 40.3% increase compared to $33.5 million in the prior year period. Oatly reported Asia revenue of $28.7 million, a 15.3% increase compared to $24.9 million in the prior year period, which included a foreign currency exchange tailwind of $0.4 million.

See Also: Why Lyft Shares Are Slamming The Brakes Today

Oatly Group provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Oatly has a 52-week high of $29.00 and a 52-week low of $3.26.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas