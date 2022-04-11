These 8 Stocks Are Seeing Massive Volume Today

Trading volume is a simple way to measure how much of a security is being traded over a period of time.

A high trading volume indicates high buying pressure if the stock is moving higher, or high selling pressure if the stock is moving lower.

The information is collected and refined using the Benzinga Pro News tool, and the Benzinga Pro Scanner tool. Users can access this information by using these tools on any workstation.

Veru Inc VERU: The company announced positive efficacy and safety results from a planned interim analysis of the Phase 3 COVID-19 trial evaluating oral sabizabulin 9mg versus placebo.

Price action: +159.43%

+159.43% Volume: 270.86 million

Hoth Therapeutics Inc HOTH: The biopharmaceutical company announced several updates for its novel cancer therapeutic, HT-KIT. Most notably, that treatment with HT-KIT prevented cancer cell growth and induced cell death for over 72 hours.

Price action: +83.47%

+83.47% Volume: 157.41 million

Twitter Inc TWTR: Elon Musk reneged on his decision to join the company’s board of directors, CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted Monday morning.

Price action: +3.15%

+3.15% Volume: 86.9 million

Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD: A Truist analyst updated his price target for AMD stock from $144 to $111 per share on Friday, sending shares lower on Monday.

Price action: -3.28%

-3.28% Volume: 70.97 million

Mullen Automotive Inc MULN: Shares of MULN are rebounding after a recent bearish short report by Hindenburg research on the company.

Price action: +7.97%

+7.97% Volume: 65.02 million

Exela Technologies Inc XELA: The company announced it will not move forward with the recently proposed reverse stock split.

Price action: +8.18%

+8.18% Volume: 62.66 million

Iveda Solutions Inc IVDA: The company announced the launch of Utilus, which brings together all of Iveda's smart city technologies including video surveillance, AI-based video analytics, IvedaSPS (smart power system), and IvedaPinpoint's location-based trackers and smart sensors, into a centralized management platform.

Price action: +72.71%

+72.71% Volume: 46.64 million

Ford Motor Company F: European equities analyst firm Exane BNB Paribas initiated coverage with an Outperform rating on the stock.

Price action: +2.03%

+2.03% Volume: 44.79 million

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA Baird downgraded the stock to Neutral while lowering its price target from $360 to $225.

Price action: -5.55%

-5.55% Volume: 43.49 million

