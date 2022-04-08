Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN) Strengthens IP Position Of Psychedelic Programs

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Cybin CYBN CYBN, a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing “Psychedelics to Therapeutics(TM),” has announced that the World Intellectual Property Organization (“WIPO”) published an international patent application covering a range of inhalation delivery methods across multiple psychedelic molecules (Patent Cooperation Treaty (‘PCT’) patent application no.PCT/EP2021/077057).

This further strengthens the company’s long-term intellectual property (“IP”) position of psychedelic-based programs. “The publication of this PCT patent application demonstrates our continued commitment to discovering and developing new psychedelic-based treatment options, in addition to identifying and combining potentially improved and well-controlled delivery systems with these clinical candidates,” said Cybin CEO Doug Drysdale.

“In addition, our progress to secure IP for unique psychedelic delivery methods strongly aligns and supports our current CYB004 pipeline program of deuterated DMT via inhalation, which is aimed at overcoming some of the known challenges of oral and IV-administered DMT.”

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a leading ethical biopharmaceutical company working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics(TM) by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Cybin.com.

