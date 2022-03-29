20 Stocks Moving Toward VWAP Breakout: GameStop, Roku, Moderna And More

Volume-weighted average price, or VWAP, is the ratio of total volume traded divided by the total volume traded for a chosen time frame.

VWAP is an important indicator for intraday trading, as it graphically tracks the average price of a stock relative to the traded volume.

The goal of the indicator is to provide traders with insight into a trend, and the value of a security. Similar to moving averages, VWAP reflects a bullish sentiment when prices are above VWAP, and bearish sentiment when prices are below VWAP.

This allows traders to identify support or resistance levels.

VWAP is calculated by multiplying the sum of the price by volume, divided by total volume. To break it down further, VWAP is the dollars traded for each transaction, multiplied by the number of shares traded, divided by the total shares traded.

Essentially, it helps a trader determine if they've chosen a good entry point, confirming a trend to buy or short.

Using it practically:

Long setup:

Stock price moves above a previous swing high

Identify the confluence area between VWAP and a 50% retracement level

Buy a possible rejection of the confluence (buy/sell signal) level

Short setup:

Stock price moves below a previous swing low

Identify the confluence area between VWAP and 50% retracement level; sell a possible rejection of the confluence (buy/sell signal) level

According to Benzinga Pro, many popular or high volume stocks are nearing a VWAP breakout. We’ve gathered a list:

GameStop Corp GME

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY

Lucid Group Inc LCID

Nikola Corp NKLA

Roku Inc ROKU

DocuSign Inc DOCU

Cleveland-Cliffs CLF

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA

DatChat Inc DATS

Fisker Inc FSR

Datadog Inc DDOG

Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW

Newegg Commerce Inc NEGG

GoodRx Holdings Inc GDRX

Upstart Holdings Inc UPST

Moderna Inc MRNA

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD

SmileDirectClub Inc SDC

Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM

Minerva Neurosciences Inc NERV

