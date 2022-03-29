Mullen Automotive Announces Expected Report, Strengthened Balance Sheet

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Mullen Automotive MULN, an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, expects to report more than $65 million in cash and cash equivalents when it files Form 10Q for second quarter, the period ending March 31, 2022. The company has made significant progress and taken milestone steps during the quarter, including beginning trading on the Nasdaq Capital Markets LLC under the stock ticker symbol MULN. Mullen has also unveiled two versions of its Mullen FIVE show cars and purchased a vehicle manufacturing facility in Tunica, Mississippi. In addition, the company has entered into several key partnerships, with the expectation that these strategic collaborations will play a critical role in bringing its EVs to market quickly. Mullen’s EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, the Mullen ONE EV Fleet Vans and the DragonFLY Sports Car. “We’ve made tremendous progress in key areas over the past three months,” said Mullen Automotive CEO and chair David Michery in the press release. “With the financing we received, we now have more than enough capital to execute on our commitments for 2022, including the start of the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover program and continued development on the Mullen ONE EV Cargo Van program. The company’s balance sheet is the strongest it has ever been in our history.”

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen is a southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership. To learn more about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

