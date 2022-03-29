Here's Why Aveanna Healthcare Shares Are Falling

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc AVAH shares are trading lower by 26.2% at $3.98 after the company reported FY21 EPS results were down from last year. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Aveanna Healthcare reported quarterly losses of 69 cents per share. This is a 72.5 percent decrease over losses of 40 cents per share from the same period last year. The company reported $1.68 billion in sales this quarter. This is a 12% increase over sales of $1.50 billion in the same period last year. Aveanna Healthcare sees FY22 sales as low as $1.89 billion or as high as $1.92 billion, which is lower than the analyst consensus estimate of $2.02 billion.

David Afshar, Chief Financial Officer, commented "Our 2021 operating results underscore the resilience of the Aveanna team amidst a challenging operating environment. We believe that our IPO and subsequent capital structure improvements have prepared us to take advantage of the opportunities ahead of us, with liquidity that is supportive of our 2022 acquisition goals."

Aveanna Healthcare is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. It directly addresses the most pressing challenges facing the U.S. healthcare system by providing safe, high-quality care in the home, the lower cost care setting preferred by patients.

Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week high of $13.00 and a 52-week low of $4.03.