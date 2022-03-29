CleanGo Innovations Inc. Receives its Largest Purchase Order in Company History

March 24, 2022 – TheNewswire - Vancouver BC CleanGo Innovations Inc - CGII CGII SOFSF APO ("CleanGo") or (the "Company) is pleased to announce that through their Strategic Partnership with CleanSweep Industrial they have now received the largest single purchase order in the Company's history with a bulk order of 10,000 liters of CleanGo GreenGo's Proprietary Oil and Gas formulation.

CleanGo GreenGo's Green Seal certified products have been tested and adhere to strict environmental concerns within the Oil and Gas production space offering producers a more environmentally friendly solution to oil and gas production enhancement methods. CleanGo GreenGo's proprietary solution in this particular use will be applied to help reduce horsepower requirements by breaking down drilling-related formation damage when spearheading a fracture stimulation in the Province of Alberta, Canada.

Anthony Sarvucci stated, "As we reported in the news release dated January 12, 2022, that we had exceptional results on our downhole testing of our Proprietary Oil and Gas Solution. It is certainly encouraging to see lab results materialize in a downhole application. As a result of this we have attracted other Oil and Gas Companies willing to consider trying our products as a Non-Toxic alternative to enhancing their Oil and Gas production efforts while considering the Environmental and Social Governance criteria that our products bring to the table."

CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early staged, green, non-toxic and sustainable technology companies. We provide access to capital, executive management and industry experience to grow our portfolio of companies. CleanGo Innovations experienced team bring new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes clean and their loved ones safe. For more information visit our website: https://cleangogreengo.com

