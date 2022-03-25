12 Stocks Halted On A Circuit Breaker This Week

A circuit breaker is an automatic, temporary trading halt on certain securities when the underlying stock is experiencing times of high volatility. It is a measure put in place to help restore, and bring order to the markets.
One of the more common types of halts is a limit up, or a limit down (LULD) circuit breaker. This is a five-minute halt to pause trading on stocks priced above $3 that move more than 10% in a five-minute period.
For the week of March 21, here are the stocks that were halted for trading on a LULD circuit breaker as per data from Benzinga Pro (note: shares may have resumed for trading at the time of publication):
March 21:
- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd NRSN Stock halted at 10:18 a.m. as shares made a 118.14% upside move.
- Akanda Corp AKAN Stock halted at 12:14 p.m. as shares made a 11.57% downside move.
March 22:
- JX Luxventure Ltd LLL Stock halted at 9:48 a.m. as shares made a 54% move to the upside.
- Forge Global Holdings (NYSE: FRGE+) Stock halted at 9:51 a.m. as shares made a 45.16% move to the upside.
- JX Luxventure Ltd LLL Stock halted again at 9:56 a.m. as shares made a 128% move to the upside.
- Society Pass Inc SOPA Stock halted at 11:20 a.m. as shares made a 23% move to the upside.
- Q&K International Group QK Stock halted at 3:26 p.m. as shares made a 44% move to the upside.
March 23:
- Allego NV ALLG Stock halted three times during the session as shares made a 120% overall upside move.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics NRSN Stock halted at 11:41 a.m. as shares made a 17% downside move.
- Miromatrix Medical Inc MIRO Stock halted at 3:20 p.m. as shares made a 86% upside move.
March 24:
- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd DRTS Stock halted at two times during the session as shares made a 44% overall move to the upside.
- JX Luxventure LLL Stock halted at 10:13 a.m. as shares made a 52% move to the upside.
- Leafly Holdings Inc LFLY Stock halted two times over the session as shares made a 27.5% overall move to the upside.
March 25:
- SciSparc Ltd SPRC Stock hatred three times over the session as shares made an initial 41% move to the upside, before a sell side breaker hit when shares were up 12%.
- Forge Global Holdings (NYSE: FRGE+) Stock halted five times over the session as shares made a 44% overall upside move.
- Kidpik Corp PIK Stock halted at 10:11 a.m. as shares made a 7.5% move to the upside.
