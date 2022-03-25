12 Stocks Halted On A Circuit Breaker This Week

A circuit breaker is an automatic, temporary trading halt on certain securities when the underlying stock is experiencing times of high volatility. It is a measure put in place to help restore, and bring order to the markets.

One of the more common types of halts is a limit up, or a limit down (LULD) circuit breaker. This is a five-minute halt to pause trading on stocks priced above $3 that move more than 10% in a five-minute period.

For the week of March 21, here are the stocks that were halted for trading on a LULD circuit breaker as per data from Benzinga Pro (note: shares may have resumed for trading at the time of publication):

March 21:

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd NRSN Stock halted at 10:18 a.m. as shares made a 118.14% upside move.

March 22:

JX Luxventure Ltd LLL Stock halted at 9:48 a.m. as shares made a 54% move to the upside.

Stock halted at 11:20 a.m. as shares made a 23% move to the upside. Q&K International Group QK Stock halted at 3:26 p.m. as shares made a 44% move to the upside.

March 23:

Allego NV ALLG Stock halted three times during the session as shares made a 120% overall upside move.

Stock halted at 11:41 a.m. as shares made a 17% downside move. Miromatrix Medical Inc MIRO Stock halted at 3:20 p.m. as shares made a 86% upside move.

March 24:

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd DRTS Stock halted at two times during the session as shares made a 44% overall move to the upside.

Stock halted at 10:13 a.m. as shares made a 52% move to the upside. Leafly Holdings Inc LFLY Stock halted two times over the session as shares made a 27.5% overall move to the upside.

March 25: