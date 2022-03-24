Here's Why Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Rising

Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR BVXV shares are trading higher by 32.1% at $1.81 after the company announced it signed a definitive collaboration agreement for the development of a pipeline of innovative nanosized antibody therapies.

BiondVax says the company is planning a rapid development path that leverages the company's expertise and capabilities in biological drug development and manufacturing. BiondVax notes that NanoAbs can be mass-produced through recombinant protein manufacturing in sites such as BiondVax's GMP biologics manufacturing facility in Jerusalem.

The company says the development of NanoAbs covered under today's agreement has already begun, and initial preclinical results are expected in 2023. BiondVax anticipates conducting a preclinical proof of concept study of inhaled COVID-19 NanoAbs in 2022 with initial human clinical trials results in 2023.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the healthcare sector. Its main activity is the commercialization and manufacturing of flu vaccines. Its product is designed to provide multi-season and multi-strain protection against some human influenza virus strains, including both seasonal and pandemic flu strains.

BiondVax has a 52-week high of $4.23 and a 52-week low of $1.00.