Safe-ty At All Times — A Mounting Need For Firearms Storage Options?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

As gun sales in the United States remain close to record highs, there is a corresponding need to store the firearms in appropriate safes.

That may benefit gun safe manufacturers such as American Rebel Holdings Inc. AREB, which increasingly sees demand rising so much that the products are almost like a new home appliance. You’ve got your fridge, you’ve got your home cinema, and now you can add a gun safe to the list.

In 2020, U.S. gun sales reached a record high, which resulted in American Rebel struggling to meet the increased demand for safes.

“We’re shipping safes to our dealers as fast as we can make them,” American Rebel CEO Andy Ross said in June that year after gun sales jumped shortly after background checks by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reached their highest monthly total ever.

Gun sales dipped slightly in 2021, but it was still the second-highest year for firearm sales on record, and subsequent demand for gun safes remains high.

Insurance Discounts Possible

Some insurance companies insist on gun owners also owning safes to store their firearms to be fully insured. Others offer discounts for gun owners storing their guns in safes.

Why own a gun safe? The answers may seem obvious, but there are multiple reasons why it might make sense.

Curious house visitors — likely people who are not used to handling firearms — could pick up inappropriately stored weapons, possibly resulting in dangerous consequences. Safes also provide protection against potential gun thefts resulting from a break-in.

Finally, the safety of children is crucial. Even in the homes of responsible gun owners, children may be too young to fully appreciate the possible consequences of handling a firearm that is not stored in a safe.

“Parents’ first priority should be the safety and security of their children, which is why prohibiting them from accessing your firearms is paramount,” according to Minnesota-based gun safe manufacturer Steelhead Outdoors. “Locking up firearms in a gun safe with either a mechanical or electronic lock is the best way to achieve this.”

Lenexa, Kansas, and Nashville-based American Rebel’s focus is on gun safes. The company plans to launch a Made-in-the-USA model later this year. The company’s current model safe uses American-made steel and is assembled in Mexico.

The company, which prides itself on promoting a patriotic brand, also manufactures personal safes and Made-in-the-USA vault doors as well as backpacks designed to help with concealed-carry needs. A variety of additional merchandise and accessories are designed to support the American Rebel brand.

Prices of gun-related stocks such as Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. SWBI and Sturm Ruger and Co. Inc. RGR rose significantly during the past couple of years amid the record increases in gun sales but have subsequently moved back down. Liberty Safe & Security Products Inc., owned by private equity group Monomoy Capital Partners, who recently purchased Liberty from Compass Diversified Holdings CODI for $127 million, and Fort Knox Inc. are two primary competitors.

Picture credit: American Rebel