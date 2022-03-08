Does This Company Have Superior Audience Segmentation In Programmatic Advertising?

Photo by Vlad Alexandru Popa from Pexels

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Advertising has evolved from the way it once was. From giant billboards at city centers, vantage spots with the most traffic, newspaper pages, radio, and expensive TV commercials to the world of digital advertising has been led by a single most important factor - broadcast vs tailored messaging. Hence, many have migrated from traditional mediums to online, targeting billions of the world’s digital population with personalized messaging.

Like a free-for-all fight, companies big and small are clamoring for the attention of the treasure trove of people who visit websites and popular platforms like Facebook, Instagram (both owned by Meta Platforms Inc. FB, and Twitter Inc. TWTR.

The global internet advertising market, which reached $705 Billion in 2021, is expected to increase to $770 Billion by 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% over the forecast period.

Online marketers, like Mobiquity Technologies Inc. MOBQ and Phunware PHUN now use enhanced tools like artificial intelligence (AI) to target users and show them advertisements tailored to them — a practice known as programmatic advertising.

Is Programmatic Advertising Better?

Programmatic advertising uses algorithms to buy and optimize digital campaigns automatically. Artificial intelligence and machine learning enhances audience segment data and handles the placement, auction, and sale of digital ad impressions in real-time.

It uses targeting tactics like keywords, geolocation, historial behavioral patterns, device info and numerous other data points to attempt to deliver ads to the relevant audience at the right time in the right context. Programmatic advertising exists in various digital channels, including display, video, connected TV, mobile and social media, and is expected to expand to more channels.

Because of the advantages of programmatic advertising, the market is growing steadily. It was valued at nearly $68.2 billion in 2017 and closed out 2021 with an estimated value of $155 billion.

Cambridge Analytica

But programmatic advertising has come under much scrutiny following the revelation that about 50 million Facebook profiles were harvested by Cambridge Analytica in a major data breach. The subsequent inquiries by some governments and agencies prompted reforms in the way users’ data is handled.

In November, Facebook revealed plans to remove detailed ad-targeting options that refer to sensitive topics, such as ads with content around race, health, religious practices, political beliefs, or sexual orientation.

Facebook’s move might leave a vacuum for companies that still want to reach or attract target audiences with their goods and services. Mobiquity Technologies Inc. MOBQ is one example of a company looking to fill the void.

Another Programmatic Player?

Mobiquity presents itself as a next-generation, platform-as-a-service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. It reports that it maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division.

Mobiquity’s subsidiary Advangelists provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior.

Unlike other players in the space such as Outbrain Inc. OB and AcuityAds Holdings Inc. AT, Mobiquity believes it provides a competitive advantage with its audience segmentation solution. The company helps create audiences sets for different mediums — including Facebook — for advertising.

The trait can be good for political advertisers looking to target the right audience accurately – an audience Facebook no longer provides. An advertiser can only do broadcast advertising on Facebook rather than targeted advertising.

Mobiquity says it can extend audience targeting for several platforms, including Facebook, for reach and context. Another capability that Mobiquity boasts over other players is that its technology can help decipher and conduct behavioral analysis to create a political profile with information such as age, income, and voter registration information, respecting privacy by ensuring that the way people vote is confidential.

