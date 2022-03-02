Healthcare Triangle Deploys New Software-as-a-Service Offering Tech to Drive Healthcare's Digital Transformation

Image provided by Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

The global healthcare IT market witnessed unprecedented growth amid the pandemic, driven largely by rapid implementation of new digital solutions for patient care and health system management. The way these digital transformations have reshaped the industry has many healthcare providers convinced that these changes will become the new norm.

As a result, what was a $185 billion global market in 2019 is expected to surpass $662 billion in the next five years. To help drive that digital transformation, Healthcare Triangle Inc. HCTI, a leading healthcare IT provider and consultant, launched CloudEz as one of the first healthcare-focused cloud-based platforms that addresses some of the key barriers organizations face as they try to implement the latest digital solutions into their health systems.

Digital Transformations Sweep Through Healthcare Industry

Healthcare organizations across the globe have met the challenges of caring for their communities during a global pandemic by increasingly relying on innovative technology and digital solutions.

On the consumer side, virtual visits, at-home monitoring and diagnostics, prescription delivery and other digital solutions that make remote healthcare possible have made healthcare providers more efficient — freeing up more of their time to address the pandemic without sacrificing other important care — while also reducing the number of in-hospital visits where the risk of viral spread between patients is higher.

On the organizational side, real-time data gathering, predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions have made it easier for different touchpoints in a health system to coordinate with each other while also improving the quality of and access to data that providers need to deliver higher quality care to patients.

While COVID-19 made these transformations a necessity, the improved efficiencies and patient satisfaction they’ve brought with them have only increased the momentum with which organizations implement these changes.

A 2021 Deloitte survey found that two-thirds of providers expect to increase their investment in digital transformation initiatives over the next three years. About 76% of those respondents reported insights and analytics as their top investment priority, while 56% said cloud infrastructure was key.

Roadblocks to Digital Transformation

That same Deloitte survey also found that budget limitations were still a major constraint, along with cybersecurity concerns and a lack of coordination and communication during the implementation process.

Traditional on-site solutions are expensive and take a long time to implement. Cloud-based infrastructure offers a much more affordable and easier to implement alternative since it can be scaled up or down to the size of the organization, which allows for more flexible pricing.

However, many enterprise cloud solutions are built to be used across multiple industries and, thus, often overlook the unique needs of health systems — specifically when it comes to cybersecurity and compliance. The private and protected nature of the medical data these organizations handle makes it uniquely important to find digital solutions that not only prioritize security but also regulatory compliance with requirements like HIPAA, GxP and HITRUST that go beyond simple digital security.

Finally, because healthcare providers often exist as part of a larger network of interconnected teams, implementing a new system across that network takes a high level of coordination and communication. Without a clear implementation management process in place, it’s hard to keep all those stakeholders on the same page throughout the transformation.

CloudEz: Enterprise Cloud Infrastructure Tailored to Health Systems

Healthcare Triangle’s CloudEz platform addresses each of those challenges. As a premier Amazon Web Service Amazon.com Inc. AMZN consulting partner, Healthcare Triangle helps organizations set up a tailor-made platform for data management, service management, continuous security and compliance monitoring and reporting.

To ensure smooth and successful implementation, a development and operations team oversees the deployment of the cloud platform while the fully managed service gives organizations access to expert support and on-demand services.

On the cybersecurity and regulatory side, it features industry-first automated infrastructure compliance to make it as easy as possible to ensure full compliance with major regulatory requirements, including HIPAA, GxP and HITRUST. CloudEz will be one of the few HITRUST certified cloud solutions in the global market which directly addresses the stringent healthcare regulatory requirements. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning bots provide 24/7 intelligent monitoring and alerting to continuously maintain security and compliance within the platform.

Finally, to meet the various budget constraints of different clients, CloudEz is designed as a pay-as-you-go service. Rather than an out-of-the-box platform, CloudEz gives organizations a framework to build their own cloud-agnostic operations and management platform. The containerized infrastructure lets each health system build the cloud platform it needs.

Then, as their needs change or their organization grows, they can request additional fully compliant infrastructure with just a few clicks. The CloudEz’s infrastructure as code capabilities gives them the flexibility to rapidly reshape and scale that platform as their needs change and their organization grows.

CloudEz and other subscription platforms and services are driving the company’s revenue growth. In 2019, recurring revenue accounted for 23% of total revenue but by the first half of 2021, it made up 53%. As it continues to expand its ecosystem of cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, uniquely tailored to the healthcare industry, Healthcare Triangle hopes to continue that rapid revenue growth as it invests in strategic acquisitions and regional expansion over the coming years.

